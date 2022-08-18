Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Raised to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAA. Barclays cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded Plains All American Pipeline from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised Plains All American Pipeline from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.38.

Shares of NYSE PAA opened at $11.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Plains All American Pipeline has a twelve month low of $8.64 and a twelve month high of $12.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 1.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.14. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 1.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 106.10%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, Director Kevin S. Mccarthy acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $1,962,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 4,193.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,506,010 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,646 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 397.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,302,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,927 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,828,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768,949 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 20.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,163,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $99,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,004 shares during the period. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

