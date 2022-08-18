Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $316.00 at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Mizuho from $334.00 to $316.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.91% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $232.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.33. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $137.54 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.73. The company has a market capitalization of $56.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Activity

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total transaction of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Articles

