PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Trading Down 0%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $99.22 and last traded at $99.22. 463,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 1,492,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.23.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.10 and its 200 day moving average is $99.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $105,208,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 37.0% in the first quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,026,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,825,000 after purchasing an additional 277,057 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 80.6% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,020,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,130,000 after purchasing an additional 455,522 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 16,534.6% during the second quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 913,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,527,000 after buying an additional 907,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 462,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,841,000 after buying an additional 41,016 shares during the period.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

