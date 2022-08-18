Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 12,107 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 644,496 shares.The stock last traded at $13.05 and had previously closed at $13.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PDM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 221.05%.

In related news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen acquired 3,000 shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,751.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,252,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,404,000 after buying an additional 120,481 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,407,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,865,000 after purchasing an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 23,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

