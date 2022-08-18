PHSC (LON:PHSC) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.54

Shares of PHSC plc (LON:PHSC – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.54 ($0.30) and traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.24). PHSC shares last traded at GBX 20 ($0.24), with a volume of 51,500 shares.

PHSC Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 24.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of £2.55 million and a PE ratio of 2,150.00.

PHSC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.89%. PHSC’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

PHSC Company Profile

PHSC plc, through its subsidiaries, provides health, safety, hygiene, and environmental consultancy services and security solutions to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company also offers food safety, training, plant and equipment inspection, leisure management, security tagging, and product protection consulting services.

