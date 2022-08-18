Phore Market Cap Hits $364,478.26 (PHR)

Phore (PHR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, Phore has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. One Phore coin can now be bought for $0.0132 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges. Phore has a market capitalization of $364,478.26 and approximately $53.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000086 BTC.

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001280 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 27,691,277 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Phore is phore.io. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Phore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

