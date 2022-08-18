Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target Increased to GBX 710 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 710 ($8.58) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phoenix Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Phoenix Group from GBX 650 ($7.85) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Investec cut Phoenix Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phoenix Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $726.67.

Phoenix Group Stock Performance

PNXGF stock opened at $7.80 on Wednesday. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $9.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

