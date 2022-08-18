PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV) Director Buys $13,489.56 in Stock

PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) Director Robert J. Costantino bought 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $13,489.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,009.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

PetVivo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PETV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.57. 35,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,715. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.84.

Get PetVivo alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetVivo

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PetVivo stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PETV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 139,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 1.40% of PetVivo at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses.

Read More

