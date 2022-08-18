Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.25-$2.35 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.49 billion-$4.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.49 billion.

Perrigo Stock Performance

PRGO stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $40.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,241. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.61 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perrigo

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perrigo by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

Featured Stories

