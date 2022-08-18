Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) Stake Boosted by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRGO. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Perrigo in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.30. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Perrigo ( NYSE:PRGO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 2.17%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently -148.57%.

About Perrigo

(Get Rating)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

