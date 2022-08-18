Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Performant Financial Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of -0.32. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.

Institutional Trading of Performant Financial

Performant Financial Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 256.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 179,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 129,401 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,524,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Performant Financial by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,565,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,684 shares during the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

