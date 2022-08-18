Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Performant Financial Stock Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.93 million, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of -0.32. Performant Financial has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $5.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.50.
Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.
