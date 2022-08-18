Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.28-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.41-$1.48 EPS.

Perdoceo Education Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PRDO traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.46. The stock had a trading volume of 20,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,054. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. Perdoceo Education has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $13.89. The company has a market capitalization of $844.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. StockNews.com lowered Perdoceo Education from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,216.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas B. Lally sold 21,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total transaction of $230,939.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,903.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Elise Baskel sold 6,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $66,205.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,848 shares in the company, valued at $671,216.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perdoceo Education

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRDO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 60,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 7,452 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at $662,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 53.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 46,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 16,371 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Perdoceo Education by 55.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 13,662 shares during the period. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

Featured Stories

