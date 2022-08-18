Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski Sells 1,500 Shares

Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) CEO Charles W. Sulerzyski sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $46,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,825.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Peoples Bancorp Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEBO opened at $31.85 on Thursday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.63 and a 12-month high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $901.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.31 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 10.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peoples Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Peoples Bancorp’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,685,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 193.2% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 70,294 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 46,323 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,390 shares during the last quarter. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Peoples Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

See Also

