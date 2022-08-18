Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $297,568.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total transaction of $297,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares in the company, valued at $9,714,019.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE PEN traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.20. 217,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,938. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -323.46 and a beta of 0.73. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $293.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.20.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $208.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,282,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penumbra by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,708,000 after buying an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PEN. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Penumbra from $244.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.78.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

