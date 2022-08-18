PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Anne Mccallion Sells 7,941 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) Director Anne Mccallion sold 7,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $460,022.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,084.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock opened at $58.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $511.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.70 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.04% and a net margin of 27.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

Several research firms have commented on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 79.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

Featured Stories

