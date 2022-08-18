PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Raised by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1,990.1% during the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 32,710 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 30.3% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 299.8% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 5,529 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $99.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.62.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

