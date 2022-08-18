PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 533 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

PAX Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 440.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $30,000. 63.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD opened at $196.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,309 shares in the company, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $1,889,786.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,718,486.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total value of $11,827,154.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,581,741 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.