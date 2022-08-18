PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 334 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

PAX Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $329.80 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $485.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.44. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. KGI Securities downgraded Lululemon Athletica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $395.00 to $296.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.61.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at $364,716.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

