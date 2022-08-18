Pax Dollar (USDP) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $946.12 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004256 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00056932 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000191 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is paxos.com/standard.

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

