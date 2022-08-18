PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.
PAVmed Trading Down 30.8 %
Shares of PAVM opened at $1.37 on Thursday. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PAVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on PAVmed to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
