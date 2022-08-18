PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports.

PAVmed Trading Down 30.8 %

Shares of PAVM opened at $1.37 on Thursday. PAVmed has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAVM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on PAVmed to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Institutional Trading of PAVmed

About PAVmed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PAVmed by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in PAVmed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAVmed in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 5.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,458 shares in the last quarter. 30.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

Further Reading

