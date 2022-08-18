Patrick Joseph Farrell Purchases 1,000 Shares of ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Stock

ArrowMark Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) CFO Patrick Joseph Farrell acquired 1,000 shares of ArrowMark Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.49 per share, for a total transaction of $18,490.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,881.41. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of BANX opened at $19.89 on Thursday. ArrowMark Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.32 and a 12 month high of $24.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.03. The stock has a market cap of $141.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 0.57.

ArrowMark Financial (NASDAQ:BANX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The investment management company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. ArrowMark Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArrowMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $6,110,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 237,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 9,071 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 20.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 106,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 4.0% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 41,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArrowMark Financial by 16.0% in the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies.

