Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the July 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Approximately 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 368,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Paragon 28 stock opened at $18.09 on Thursday. Paragon 28 has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $25.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11.

Insider Activity at Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 27,878 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $583,765.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,194,177.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $449,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,641,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,523,460.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 27,878 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $583,765.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,177.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 310,446 shares of company stock worth $6,129,118 in the last ninety days. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Paragon 28 during the second quarter worth about $209,000. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.