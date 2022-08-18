Pankaj Malik Sells 1,997 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 1,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $99,111.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,889,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BRZE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.89. 259,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,335. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.09 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.42.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $77.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Braze by 134.2% in the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. acquired a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,758,000. Sapphire Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,674,000. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Braze in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,888,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Braze in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BRZE shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Braze from $75.00 to $52.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Braze from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

