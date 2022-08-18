Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $52,839.95 and approximately $49,829.00 worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,319.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004285 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003784 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004332 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.05 or 0.00128870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00034480 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00070006 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Coin Profile

Pancake Bunny (CRYPTO:BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin.

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pancake Bunny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

