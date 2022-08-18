PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

PageGroup (LON:PAGE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($7.37) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.12% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

PageGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

PAGE stock opened at GBX 448.14 ($5.41) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,209.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 431.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 478.59. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of GBX 386 ($4.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 691 ($8.35).

About PageGroup

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

