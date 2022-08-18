OVR Price Tops $0.75 on Top Exchanges (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One OVR coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00003234 BTC on popular exchanges. OVR has a total market cap of $20.86 million and $3.04 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OVR has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,317.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004315 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00129634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00034382 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00068057 BTC.

OVR Profile

OVR is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,286,903 coins and its circulating supply is 27,655,732 coins. OVR’s official Twitter account is @OVRtheReality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling OVR

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR is a World Scale, open-source, AR platform powered by Ethereum Blockchain. OVR makes it possible for users provided with a mobile device or smart glasses to live interactive augmented reality experiences customized in the real world. “

