Orion Protocol (ORN) Price Reaches $1.34 on Top Exchanges

Orion Protocol (ORN) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Orion Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $1.34 or 0.00005736 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. Orion Protocol has a total market capitalization of $45.78 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23,375.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003821 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004276 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004305 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002187 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00129394 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00034219 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00068681 BTC.
About Orion Protocol
Orion Protocol (ORN) is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,146,255 coins. The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io. Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Orion Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars.
