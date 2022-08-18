Origin Sport (ORS) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $183,798.00

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 44% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 18th. Origin Sport has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $183,798.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded 33.8% higher against the US dollar. One Origin Sport coin can now be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004282 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00056972 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000190 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Origin Sport Coin Profile

Origin Sport is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 coins. Origin Sport’s official website is www.originsport.io. The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport.

Origin Sport Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Sport should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Sport using one of the exchanges listed above.

