O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $449,778,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 511,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,362,000 after buying an additional 252,747 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 747,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,862,000 after buying an additional 233,026 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 28,346.3% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 128,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,876,000 after buying an additional 127,842 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $603,340,000 after buying an additional 99,285 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,967.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 11,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.14, for a total transaction of $8,373,610.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 268,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,201,227.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves bought 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $572.77 per share, for a total transaction of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,944 shares of company stock worth $33,105,798. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $740.00 to $815.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $635.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $754.50.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $743.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $665.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $664.25. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.56 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

