Orakuru Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,300.00 (ORK)

Orakuru (ORK) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Orakuru has a total market capitalization of $6,722.00 and approximately $8,300.00 worth of Orakuru was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orakuru coin can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orakuru has traded 38.6% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004284 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001618 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.67 or 0.00722483 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Orakuru Profile
Orakuru’s total supply is 45,809,095 coins and its circulating supply is 8,287,036 coins. Orakuru’s official Twitter account is @Orakuru_ork.
