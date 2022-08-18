Oppenheimer Increases Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) Price Target to $78.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.57.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $68.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 1.54.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.72) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at $10,363,680.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $1,968,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 255,679 shares in the company, valued at $16,780,212.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $49,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,789 shares of company stock worth $8,787,248. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

