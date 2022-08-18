Oppenheimer Comments on Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CGBD)

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note issued on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Carlyle Secured Lending’s current full-year earnings is $1.69 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlyle Secured Lending’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Carlyle Secured Lending has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $736.79 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the second quarter worth approximately $173,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.26%. This is a positive change from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Carlyle Secured Lending’s payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

