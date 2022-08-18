Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.85. Opera shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $558.43 million, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J. Goldman & Co LP raised its stake in shares of Opera by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 796,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,707,000 after buying an additional 218,992 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Opera during the 1st quarter valued at about $722,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Opera by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Opera by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

