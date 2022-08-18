Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Down to $4.99

Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.99, but opened at $4.85. Opera shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 1 shares traded.
Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Opera from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44. The firm has a market cap of $558.43 million, a PE ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 1.13.
Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers. It operates in two segments, Browser and News, and Other. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera for Android and iOS, Opera GX Mobile, and Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.
