Open Platform (OPEN) Market Capitalization Tops $746,861.51

Open Platform (OPEN) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 18th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $746,861.51 and $19,603.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Open Platform coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,497.72 or 1.00198002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004307 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00129346 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00034623 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.53 or 0.00070482 BTC.

Open Platform is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,610,422 coins. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

