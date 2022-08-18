OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Shares Down 1.1%

OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.99. 13,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 248,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 7.1 %

OPAL Fuels Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.