ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.45-$4.07 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $63.91. 30,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,445,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The stock has a market cap of $28.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average of $63.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on ONEOK to $71.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 540.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 121.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 19.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

