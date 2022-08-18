OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Price Target Lowered to $1.59 at Citigroup

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Citigroup from $1.85 to $1.59 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HSBC began coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Price Performance

OCFT stock opened at $1.20 on Thursday. OneConnect Financial Technology has a twelve month low of $0.99 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $467.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of -0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneConnect Financial Technology

OneConnect Financial Technology ( NYSE:OCFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.12. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 31.20% and a negative net margin of 29.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 573.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 31,118 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 71,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 24,299 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 636.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 344,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 297,709 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,268,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 241.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 922,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after acquiring an additional 652,445 shares in the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, digital commercial banking, digital auto insurance and life insurance, and artificial intelligence customer services, as well as sales management, risk management, and operation support services.

