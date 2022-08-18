OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Price Target Increased to $1.50 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $1.40 to $1.50 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 71.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stephens downgraded shares of OncoCyte from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $2.25 to $2.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.94.

OncoCyte Stock Performance

OCX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.87. 162,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,454. The firm has a market cap of $103.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.88. OncoCyte has a one year low of $0.81 and a one year high of $4.34.

Insider Activity

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 52.12%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc sold 99,386 shares of OncoCyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total value of $102,367.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,427,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,650,018.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DCF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in OncoCyte during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

