Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.85-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.40 billion. Omnicell also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.93-$1.00 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research cut their target price on Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $162.40.

Omnicell Stock Down 0.9 %

OMCL traded down $1.03 on Thursday, hitting $108.20. The company had a trading volume of 191,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $103.62 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $414,714.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicell

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,430,000 after acquiring an additional 43,343 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Omnicell by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Omnicell in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Omnicell by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,579,000 after acquiring an additional 135,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

