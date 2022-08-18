Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.93-$1.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $360.00 million-$366.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $359.16 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.85-$4.05 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a market perform rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut Omnicell from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $162.40.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $109.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $103.62 and a twelve month high of $187.29.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $331.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $414,714.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,492,908.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OMCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,752,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,413 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 12.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,218,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,579,000 after purchasing an additional 135,360 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 8.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,136,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,187,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,317,000 after buying an additional 10,960 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

