Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 27,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 72,742 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Omineca Mining and Metals Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 51,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

