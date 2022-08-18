Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 79,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,124,249 shares.The stock last traded at $66.48 and had previously closed at $64.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The company’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Get Rating)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.