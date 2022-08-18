Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 79,866 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,124,249 shares.The stock last traded at $66.48 and had previously closed at $64.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on OLLI. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.13.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Up 1.5 %
The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.81.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,701,000 after buying an additional 89,281 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 361,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after acquiring an additional 7,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter.
About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
- Why Blue-Chip Tech Like Cisco Systems Is Rebounding
- Why Micron Stock Could Be About To Breakout
- Which Semiconductor Stocks Are Ready For Big Price Moves?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.