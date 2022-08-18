OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 4,769 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora reduced its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,769 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.64.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $151.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.19. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 56.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $446,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,783 shares of company stock worth $2,376,871 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

