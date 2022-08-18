OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Invests $2.42 Million in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 256,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 125.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 116.4% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 21,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,369,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,246,196.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 21,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $150,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,369,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,246,196.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz acquired 53,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $299,065.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 283,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,937.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 229,253 shares of company stock worth $1,359,046 and have sold 12,114,918 shares worth $97,875,659. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 9.2 %

A number of research firms have recently commented on SOFI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.73.

NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $6.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $24.65.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 27.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $362.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.39 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.