OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $4.53 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora cut its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,237 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 4,186 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 1.1% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 50,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $2,628,000. REDW Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,503 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $722,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.71.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

