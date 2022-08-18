OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.68 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,037 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,492 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 8,632 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $1,062,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 35,631 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.91.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.38. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.82 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 23.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.