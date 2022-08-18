OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,560,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,426,119,000 after buying an additional 429,103 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,526,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,419,736,000 after purchasing an additional 198,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,914,000 after purchasing an additional 83,528 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,754,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $519,560,000 after purchasing an additional 149,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,588,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,169,000 after purchasing an additional 171,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $105.44 and its 200-day moving average is $129.16. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.51 and a 1-year high of $199.20.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $139.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

Insider Transactions at Stanley Black & Decker

In other news, Director Andrea J. Ayers purchased 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $95.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,483,195.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,483,195. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Featured Articles

