Offshift 24 Hour Volume Hits $78,056.00 (XFT)

Offshift (XFT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for about $0.64 or 0.00002744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $3.84 million and $78,056.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,449.98 or 0.99918288 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00051103 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00026091 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000042 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004244 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Offshift Profile

XFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,963,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io.

Offshift Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars.

