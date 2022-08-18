Occam.Fi (OCC) One Day Volume Tops $29,595.00

Occam.Fi (OCC) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Occam.Fi coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00001557 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Occam.Fi has a market capitalization of $5.41 million and $29,595.00 worth of Occam.Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Occam.Fi has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00108229 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00021835 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00246607 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032505 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00008979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000291 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000108 BTC.

About Occam.Fi

OCC uses the hashing algorithm. Occam.Fi’s total supply is 99,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,916,372 coins. Occam.Fi’s official Twitter account is @octoincoin.

Occam.Fi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Octoin is the international platform with the maximum number of investment tools for earning the money at the crypto market. The Octoin Leaders have managed to implement the main principle of the project which is to unite the world capital for the professional influence of the crypto markets. “

