Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Position Increased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,424 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Oatly Group were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,165,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,071,000 after acquiring an additional 541,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oatly Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,309,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297,510 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Oatly Group by 457.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,900,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,123 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,792,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,556 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,489,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,854,000 after purchasing an additional 828,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

OTLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Oatly Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 11.19.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 3.77 on Thursday. Oatly Group AB has a 12 month low of 2.75 and a 12 month high of 19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is 3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is 4.63.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported -0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.14 by 0.02. The company had revenue of 178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 183.52 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a negative net margin of 39.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

